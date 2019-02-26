Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Janet Jackson has announced her first Las Vegas residency. The 15-date run, titled Metamorphosis, is is set to kick off in May at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort and run through the summer. It will depict the singer’s “path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood, and activism, amidst the challenges she faced along her personal journey,” per a press release

As Jackson pointed out on social media, the residency is in part a 30th anniversary celebration of her landmark 1989 album Rhythm Nation.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, March 2, but fan club members and Citibank cardholders can purchase tickets on Wednesday, February 27.

Show dates are are follows:

May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July: 24, 26, 27, 31

August: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10