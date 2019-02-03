Video: James Blake – “Mile High” (ft. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)

James Blake’s fourth studio album Assume Form dropped last month, and in the buildup to its release, the English songwriter dropped “Mile High,” a collaborative single featuring Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. Now the trio is back with a new video for the song, which finds Blake and Scott meeting in a coffeeshop before drifting off into an underwater dreamworld in Blake’s mind. The two musicians trade verses back-to-back as the camera circles around them against a dark and hazy landscape.

Blake’s latest album Assume Form was released in January, featuring the singles “Mile High,” “Don’t Miss It,” and “Lullaby For My Insomniac.” Back in December, he announced an extended North American tour, which kicks off in Atlanta this month and ends in Los Angeles on March 16. Last year, Blake appeared on the Travis Scott’s Astroworld single “Stop Trying to Be God,” which also received its own video in August. Watch the video for “Mile High” below.