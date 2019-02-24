Ja Rule’s Incredible NBA Halftime Performance Is Only His Second-Biggest Recent Disaster

Ja Rule was the halftime performer at last night’s Timberwolves-Bucks NBA game and much like his disastrous involvement in Fyre Fest, things didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Performing as part of the game’s “Nineties Night,” the rapper introduced his set by clarifying that he was actually a 2000s artist. Pretty much everything went downhill from there.

“They said this was Nineties Night, so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule said before his performance. “But my album came out in ’99, so I guess that counts.” In an effort to get the crowd going, he shouted, “Are we ready?! before adding a deflated “…I guess we’re not.”

The performance eventually started after brief technical delay left Ja Rule and his backup dancers standing awkwardly at half court. The backing track suddenly lurched on with only 3-and-a-half minutes left in half time, with the Bucks coming out mid-song to take warm-up shots.

The audience naturally responded with jokes and memes on Twitter, where even the Timberwolves’ official Twitter account got in on the gag. Ja Rule later responded to the Timberwolves’ tweet, where he said the team was “cursed.” “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years. AND [Karl Anthony Towns] IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!!”

“Y’all really be on my dick… let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues… lol,” he wrote in a followup tweet. Find video footage of the performance, as well as Ja Rule’s tweets, below.

Ja Rule had the greatest halftime performance ever 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7kCR8JMx6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 24, 2019

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Y’all really be on my dick… 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues… lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019