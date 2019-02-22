HEALTH & JPEGMAFIA – “HATE YOU”

LA noise veterans HEALTH released their latest album VOL 4: SLAVES OF FEAR earlier this month, and now the band is back with a new collaboration featuring Baltimore rapper JPEGMAFIA. Titled “HATE YOU,” the single features JPEG rapping over a hazy instrumental as the trap erupts into shouted lyrics and jagged, noise-drenched synths.

Back in October, HEALTH teamed up with Perturbator on the single “BODY/PRISON” and before that, they worked with Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison and Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick on a track called “MASS GRAVE.” JPEGMAFIA’s latest album Veteran was released last January. Stream “HATE YOU,” HEALTH’s new collaboration with the rapper, below.