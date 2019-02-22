Stream Gunna’s New Album Drip or Drown 2

Gunna’s new album Drip or Drown 2 is now available on streaming platforms. The LP follows the single “One Call” from last month, as well as another recent track called “Speed It Up.” Earlier this week, the rapper revealed the album’s tracklist on Instagram, which revealed guest features with Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Lil Baby. Young Thug is also credited as an executive producers on the release—as Jeffery Williams (Sex)—along with Wheezy and Turbo.

Gunna’s latest mixtape effort Drip Harder with Lil Baby was released in October featuring the No. 1 single “Drip Too Hard,” as well as the other charting hits “Off White Vlone,” “Business Is Business,” “I Am,” and “Never Recover” featuring Drake. The rapper is rumored to be have a sequel to Drip Harder in the works with Lil Baby. In the meantime, stream Drip or Drown 2 below.