Geoff Barrow Says “Deeply Fucking Sexist” Lil Pump Song Samples Annihilation Without Permission

Geoff Barrow of Portishead and BEAK> has taken to Twitter to call out Lil Pump for sampling his music without permission. The rapper’s new song “Racks On Racks” reportedly samples the strings from “The Alien,” a track from Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s score to the 2018 sci-fi film Annihilation.

“Who is lill Pump? He’s used mine and @Benjaminsal’s Annihilation score in his deeply fucking sexist song,” Barrow tweeted. “Just so you know we didn’t give clearance. As 2 fathers of daughters this shit needs to seriously fuck off.”

Salisbury retweeted him and added, “Agree with everything @jetfury says here. If you want to make or listen to this sexist crap then that’s your call. But if, when you hear our Annihilation score in there, you think we might somehow endorse it, then you couldn’t be more wrong. There was no permission.”

In statement to Pitchfork, Barrow clarified that he’s not looking for any royalties:

We don’t expect any royalties and copyright infringement is not our issue. We want people to know that in no way have we granted the use of our music to be used on a track that is So terribly degrading to young woman. As fathers & firm supporters of the Me too movement We are amazed how tracks like this are not called out by the media for this reason. I know people will try and Call us out as old fuckers and the music ain’t for us and they would be right but misogamy is still Bullshit what ever age you are.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.