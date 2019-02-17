Gary Clark Jr. was the musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL, where he performed his songs “Pearl Cadillac” and “This Land,” both taken from his upcoming album out February 22. For “Pearl Cadillac,” the Austin songwriter shredded on a Gibson Flying V, accentuating the the chilling falsetto of the Prince-inspired song.

Unlike the funk-inflected virtuosity of “Pearl Cadillac,” “This Land” channeled the political side of Clark Jr.’s songwriting, making reference to being “paranoid and pissed off” in the middle of Trump country. “Fuck you, I’m America’s son,” he sung with the chorus. “This is where I come from/ This land is mine.”

Gary Clark Jr.’s fifth studio album This Land arrives February 22 via Warner Brothers Records. Last year, he joined Jon Batiste to perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino at the Grammys. Watch his SNL performance below.