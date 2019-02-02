Fyre Fest Documentary Star Who Was Gonna Suck Dick For Water May Get His Own Show

Did you watch Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix’s recent documentary about the spectacular Fyre Festival debacle? Event producer Andy King has emerged as the film’s breakout star, a sympathetic guy who was just trying his best to pull the doomed festival off. And perhaps the most memorable moment in the doc is when he recounts the story of how Fyre founder Billy McFarland asked him to suck dick for water.

Bahamian customs had just seized four 18-wheeler trucks of Evian water, the festival’s entire water supply, and demanded $175,000 in import fees to release them. “Billy called and said, ‘Andy, we need you to take one big thing for the team,’” King recalls. “‘You’re our wonderful gay leader, and we need you to go down. Will you suck dick to fix this water problem?’”

“I literally drove home, took a shower, I drank some mouthwash,” King says in the documentary. “I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team. And I got to [the head of customs’] office, fully prepared to suck his dick.” Fortunately, the customs official “couldn’t have been nicer,” and no dick-sucking was required to release the water.

Since the documentary’s release, King has received an “immediate deluge of attention,” he tells Vanity Fair in a new profile. “I was walking down Broadway in Manhattan and I had people say, ‘Hey Andy, great job in the movie.’ ‘Hey Andy, you were incredible.’ People want selfies with me. You can imagine that what the selfie people want the most is someone holding a water bottle.” And of course, there are memes.

The best Andy King, Evian related memes from Fyre Fest. #fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/jJVXNWF6UT — Anthony Borthwick (@dirtypawsNJ) January 24, 2019

Now, King might be getting his own show out of it. “I had three TV show offers this week, from notable networks,” he says. “In the old world of TV it was The Carol Burnett Show and these fun, light-hearted shows that weren’t all crime-related. You see the attractiveness of HGTV today. People love Flip Or Flop or Fixer Upper. Let’s just say it’s going to be a show about hosting crazy events — what it takes to make them happen. There will be cliff-hangers, and you’ll get to follow me around and see how I pull them off.”

“You’re not going to see me launching a handbag line or makeup,” King promises. But he is “going to have a little fun” with his 15 minutes of fame, and he’s already heard from three different water companies. “I can’t talk about it too much,” he says, “but they’re essentially, like, ‘Listen, we’re working on a new ad campaign…’”

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.