Listen to Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s First Bandana Single “Flat Tummy Tea”
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have returned with their first joint single since the two united for 2014’s probably classic album Piñata. “Flat Tummy Tea,” from their long-teased follow-up Bandana, finds Gibbs in mafioso mode: cooking heat, flipping packs, and smoking $50 blunts while donning jewelry befit for Egyptian royals. After Madlib’s beat flips from a noisy funk romp into something more spare, Gibbs turns reflective, contemplating Congress, prison, and overdoses, but concluding on a perfect fuck-you punchline, “Took the sword and knocked white Jesus off of that white horse.” The chemistry is still there, folks.
Bandana does not yet have a release date beyond “sometime this year,” but “Flat Tummy Tea” is currently available on a 12-inch via Rapcats. The single comes with three bonus beats and the for-now exclusive title track from the forthcoming album. You can pick that up here. The LP will be Gibbs’ first since last October’s Fetti, his collaboration with Curren$y and The Alchemist; he also released the excellent mixtape Freddie last June. The last full-length Madlib produced was 2015’s Bad Neighbor with M.E.D. and Blu.
Listen to “Flat Tummy Tea” below.