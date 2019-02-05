Frank Ocean, international man of mystery, might be releasing new music in the very near future. The elusive artist has gone to his popular Tumblr account to sprinkle in a few minimal-text clues that hint at possible new music coming on March 1. “March 1st… SOLANA + KL + ANDRE… HERE FOR THE BEANS” goes the first post, likely referring to SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Andre 3000. The next post, which cryptically reads “? (2019) ? (2019) ? (2020),” may refer to thre different projects coming between this year and next. What those projects could be or whether they will even materialize at all, who knows–this is Frank Ocean we’re talking about after all.

Last we heard from Frank, he teased his cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” on his now-public Instagram page, and he decried recent reports about his 2016 video-album Endless coming to streaming platforms in its audio only form. The singer also recently settled his lawsuits with onetime collaborator Om’Mas Keith. Ocean alleged in court that Keith was receiving unearned royalties based on fraudulent writing credits for songs on both Blonde and Endless, prompting Keith to countersue alleging that the writing credits were valid. The terms of their settlement were not made public.

UPDATE 12:30 pm: It appears as though Ocean’s Tumblr has been hacked. We’ve reached out to the singer’s representatives and will update if we hear back.

UPDATE 1:17 pm: The posts referencing possible new music have been deleted from Ocean’s Tumblr. Screenshots of the deleted posts are below.