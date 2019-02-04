Foo Fighters have rescheduled two upcoming New Orleans shows, which celebrated the opening of the new Fillmore in the city. According to a social media post from the band, the postponement is due to an unspecified “band member injury.” The shows have been rescheduled for May 15-16, but refunds are available at point of purchase. Coheed and Cambria will now be the band to christen the venue, with their concert scheduled for February 18. It’s currently unclear which member of the Foos suffered the injury.

Dave Grohl only narrowly avoided harming himself last month, when he fell off a Las Vegas stage while in the midst of chugging a Bud Light. Foo Fighters played DIRECTV’s Super Saturday Night show in Atlanta this weekend, in which they covered Black Sabbath’s inimitable “War Pigs” with help from Zac Brown and Tom Morello. To advertise the performance, Dave Grohl directed a promotional short film in which the Foos play 1970s football players. It also featured appearances by Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Curt Menefee.

Read the band’s statement about the postponed shows below.