foo-fighters-cover-black-sabbath-with-zac-brown-tom-morello-watch

Last night, Foo Fighters played a pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta. The sold-out show, which was live-streamed on Twitter, saw the band bring out a variety of special guests including Zac Brown and Tom Morello, who joined the Foos for a cover of the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” around the two-hour mark. After the song, former Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell joined the Super Bowl supergroup onstage to cover their Nothing’s Shocking hit “Mountain Song.” Elsewhere in their set, the band brought out Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who joined in for a rendition of “Under Pressure,” as well as saxophonist Dave Koz, who performed the Foo’s Concrete & Gold song “La Dee Da,” as Rolling Stone points out.

This isn’t the first time these collaborations have come together. Zac Brown joined the band for the same Black Sabbath cover twice in 2014, following Brown’s appearance on the Foo Fighters’ 2014 album Sonic Highways. Morello also performed “Mountain Song” with the band at a Lollapalloza afterparty in 2017.

“I don’t know when y’all are gonna see us again, but you will,” Growl told the audience after mentioning nearing the end of their current tour. “Because we’re too fuckin’ old to break up. It’s like your grandparents getting divorced. It’s not gonna fuckin’ happen.” Watch the entire live-streamed performance below.