Filthy Friends Announce New Album and Tour, Release “Last Chance County”
Filthy Friends—the supergroup formed by Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, and Kurt Bloch—have announced that their second album Emerald Valley will be released on May 3 via Kill Rock Stars. The band paired the news with a lead single titled “Last Chance County” that stars Tucker yelping observations from a bus on the outskirts of an unnamed town over a driving backbeat.
Tucker told Rolling Stone that the song was inspired by her teenage years in Eugene, Oregon. “Riding the bus to work, I saw people struggling to make ends meet and make sense of their lives,” she said. “It’s disheartening that 30 years later, the struggle for working people might be even greater.”
Filthy Friends released their debut full-length Invitation back in August 2017. Emerald Valley, titled after Eugene’s nickname, is currently available for pre-order here. In a statement, Tucker described the new album as “a sort of manifesto about the kind of place we are at as a country but also as a region.” The group also announced a 12-date tour behind the project launching May 9 in Seattle.
View Filthy Friends’ full tour schedule and listen to “Last Chance County” below.
Filthy Friends 2019 Tour
05-9 Seattle, WA – Neumos
05-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre
05-11 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
05-13 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall
05-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
05-17 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
05-18 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05-19 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05-20 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
05-21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
05-23 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
05-24 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg