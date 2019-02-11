Filthy Friends Announce New Album and Tour, Release “Last Chance County”

Filthy Friends—the supergroup formed by Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, and Kurt Bloch—have announced that their second album Emerald Valley will be released on May 3 via Kill Rock Stars. The band paired the news with a lead single titled “Last Chance County” that stars Tucker yelping observations from a bus on the outskirts of an unnamed town over a driving backbeat.

Tucker told Rolling Stone that the song was inspired by her teenage years in Eugene, Oregon. “Riding the bus to work, I saw people struggling to make ends meet and make sense of their lives,” she said. “It’s disheartening that 30 years later, the struggle for working people might be even greater.”

Filthy Friends released their debut full-length Invitation back in August 2017. Emerald Valley, titled after Eugene’s nickname, is currently available for pre-order here. In a statement, Tucker described the new album as “a sort of manifesto about the kind of place we are at as a country but also as a region.” The group also announced a 12-date tour behind the project launching May 9 in Seattle.

View Filthy Friends’ full tour schedule and listen to “Last Chance County” below.

Filthy Friends 2019 Tour

05-9 Seattle, WA – Neumos

05-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre

05-11 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

05-13 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

05-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

05-17 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

05-18 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05-19 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05-20 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

05-21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

05-23 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

05-24 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg