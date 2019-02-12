Father John Misty is teaming up with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for a national tour. The co-headlined dates run from June 6, when the tour kicks off in San Diego, to June 29 when it’s set to wrap in Tulsa. Jade Bird and Erin Rae will be opening on select dates.

Father John Misty’s most recent album was 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. In 2017, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released The Nashville Sound. Grab a ticket for the joint tour here and find the full list of dates below.

Father John Misty / Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit tour dates:

6/6 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater*

6/7 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

6/8 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre*

6/9 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater*

6/11 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Concerts*

6/14 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

6/15 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

6/16 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion*

6/17 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre*

6/19 Brooklyn, NY – Celebrate Brooklyn! Performing Arts Festival*

6/20 Canandaigua, NY – Constellations Brands – Marvin Sands Pavilion*

6/21 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

6/22 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House*

6/24 Richmond, VA – Altria Theater*

6/25 Cary, NC – Booth Amphitheatre*

6/27 Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

6/28 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Lawn !

6/29 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center !

* with Jade Bird

! with Erin Rae