Twenty-one years ago, DMX’s debut album changed rap music. It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot is every bit as fearsome as its title, and holds up today as a classic record from an inimitable artist. Now, fresh out of jail, DMX has announced a tour in celebration of the album’s 20th anniversary last year. Starting March 8 in Oklahoma City, OK, DMX will be touring until until May 7, when he’ll finish things off with a show in Pittsburgh. Along the way he’ll make stops in most major American cities, including New York, where he’ll perform at Irving Plaza. Find the full list of dates below.

DMX It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour:

3/8 Farmers Market – Oklahoma City, OK

3/9 The Complex – Springfield, MO

3/10 The Citadel, Indianapolis, IN

4/3 House of Blues – Boston, MA

4/4 Upstate Concert Hall – Clifton Park, NY

4/5 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

4/6 TLA – Philadelphia, PA

4/7 The Fillmore – Washington, DC

4/9 World – Charlotte, NC

4/10 Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL

4/11 Ritz – Ybor City, FL

4/12 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

4/13 House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

4/14 House of Blues – Houston, TX

4/15 House of Blues – Dallas, TX

4/17 El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/18 Van Buern – Phoenix, AZ

4/19 House of Blues – San Diego, CA

4/20 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

4/21 UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

4/23 Roseland Ballroom – Portland, OR

4/24 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

4/26 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

4/27 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

4/28 The Granada – Lawerence, KS

4/30 Pop’s – Sauget, IL

5/1 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

5/2 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, MI

5/3 St. Andrews – Detroit, MI

5/4 House of Blues – Chicago, IL

5/5 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

5/7 Foxtail – Pittsburgh, PA