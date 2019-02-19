New Music \
Listen to Chromatics’ New Single “Time Rider”
It’s been a long road to Chromatics’ upcoming fifth album, Dear Tommy. The group’s most recent full-length release was 2012’s Kill For Love, which saw Johnny Jewel and his collaborators taking 80s synth pop to dreamy new heights. Since then, Jewel apparently recorded Dear Tommy in full before having a change of heart and destroying every single CD and vinyl copy of the album.
Today, Chromatics have released a new single, “Time Rider,” along with a music video. It’s a cinematic slow-burn of a track, and harks back to Jewel’s work on the soundtrack for Nicolas Winding Refn’s film Drive. The band have also announced a tour, further indicating that Dear Tommy might be coming later this year. Watch the “Time Rider” video and see Chromatics’ tour dates below.
Chromatics Tour Dates:
04/30 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
05/04 San Diego, CA – The Observatory, North Park
05/07 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
05/09 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/11 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/13 New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA
05/15 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
05/17 Boston, MA – Royale
05/19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05/21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel &
05/22 Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club
05/24 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
05/25 Montreal, QC – SAT !
05/27 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall !
05/28 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
05/30 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05/31 Chicago, IL – Park West
06/04 Calgary, AB – The Palace
06/06 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater
06/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox
06/08 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
06/11 San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine
! with Tess Roby
& with Holy Ghost! DJ set