It’s been a long road to Chromatics’ upcoming fifth album, Dear Tommy. The group’s most recent full-length release was 2012’s Kill For Love, which saw Johnny Jewel and his collaborators taking 80s synth pop to dreamy new heights. Since then, Jewel apparently recorded Dear Tommy in full before having a change of heart and destroying every single CD and vinyl copy of the album.

Today, Chromatics have released a new single, “Time Rider,” along with a music video. It’s a cinematic slow-burn of a track, and harks back to Jewel’s work on the soundtrack for Nicolas Winding Refn’s film Drive. The band have also announced a tour, further indicating that Dear Tommy might be coming later this year. Watch the “Time Rider” video and see Chromatics’ tour dates below.

Chromatics Tour Dates:

04/30 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05/04 San Diego, CA – The Observatory, North Park

05/07 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

05/09 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/11 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/13 New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA

05/15 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05/17 Boston, MA – Royale

05/19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel &

05/22 Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club

05/24 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

05/25 Montreal, QC – SAT !

05/27 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall !

05/28 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

05/30 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05/31 Chicago, IL – Park West

06/04 Calgary, AB – The Palace

06/06 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

06/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox

06/08 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/11 San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

! with Tess Roby

& with Holy Ghost! DJ set