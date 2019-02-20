Brit Awards 2019 Winners: The 1975, Drake & More

Manchester’s The 1975 led tonight’s slate of winners at the Brit Awards in London. The band took home trophies for British Group and Album of the Year on the strength of their third album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Frontman Matt Healey used his acceptance speech for the former award to address the cultural moment in which stars like R. Kelly and Ryan Adams face accountability for sexual misconduct.

“Male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of ‘difficult’ artists, [while] women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art,” Healey said, quoting a piece from writer Laura Snapes’ 2015 Guardian essay about Mark Zozelek.

Lower on the card, Calvin Haris and Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” won British Single, George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist, and Jorja Smith won British Female Solo Artist. Drake, Ariana Grande, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home trophies in the marquee international categories.

View the full list of (bolded) winners below.

