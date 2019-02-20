News \
Brit Awards 2019 Winners: The 1975, Drake & More
Manchester’s The 1975 led tonight’s slate of winners at the Brit Awards in London. The band took home trophies for British Group and Album of the Year on the strength of their third album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Frontman Matt Healey used his acceptance speech for the former award to address the cultural moment in which stars like R. Kelly and Ryan Adams face accountability for sexual misconduct.
“Male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of ‘difficult’ artists, [while] women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art,” Healey said, quoting a piece from writer Laura Snapes’ 2015 Guardian essay about Mark Zozelek.
Lower on the card, Calvin Haris and Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” won British Single, George Ezra won British Male Solo Artist, and Jorja Smith won British Female Solo Artist. Drake, Ariana Grande, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home trophies in the marquee international categories.
View the full list of (bolded) winners below.
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie, “2002”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato, “Solo”
Dua Lipa, “IDGAF”
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen, “Breathe”
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack, “Rise”
Liam Payne & Rita Ora, “For You”
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj, “Woman Like Me”
Rita Ora, “Let You Love Me”
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen, “These Days”
British Breakthrough Artist
Ella Mai
IDLES
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie, Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine, High as Hope
George Ezra, Staying at Tamara’s
Jorja Smith, Lost & Found
British Single
Anne-Marie, “2002”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato, “Solo”
Dua Lipa, “IDGAF”
George Ezra, “Shotgun”
Jess Glynne, “I’ll Be There”
Ramz, “Barking”
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen, “These Days”
Sigala & Paloma Faith, “Lullaby”
Tom Walker, “Leave a Light On”
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monae
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
Critics’ Choice
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
Sam Fender