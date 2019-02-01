Ariana Grande – “7 Rings (2 Chainz Remix)”

Ariana Grande is back with a new remix of “7 Rings” featuring 2 Chainz. In a nod to both Grande’s recent video for the track and the iconic cover of 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls LikeTrap Music album, the album art for the remix depicts a bubblegum pink house with the same sorority-trap house crossover vibe of the original song and its video. The track itself finds 2 Chainz also interpolating the classic Sound of Music song “My Favorite Things,” warbling through a heavy AutoTune croon.

Ariana Grande’s upcoming album Thank U Next is scheduled to drop next Friday. The LP includes previously-released singles “thank u, next” and “imagine” and follows her fourth album Sweetener from last year. Hear her new “7 Rings” remix below.