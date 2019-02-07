Today on Twitter, Ariana Grande disputed Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich’s statement regarding why the singer pulled out of performing in Sunday’s show. In an interview with Associated Press published this morning, Erhlich said that producers had several conversations with Grande regarding a possible performance “over the past month or so,” but claimed Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ehrlich said. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

Shortly after AP published the interview on Thursday, Grande took to social media to present her side of the story.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend.”

She added: “i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Variety initially reported that Grande pulled out of the show after producers allegedly put restrictions on her song choices that they did not place on other performers. Sources said that Grande felt “insulted” when producers pushed back on her choice to perform her new single “7 Rings” and suggested that she perform a medley that began with the song and then transitioned into a song they chose. Grande reportedly decided not to attend the show over those creative differences.

In addition to being nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener) Grammys , the Recording Academy used Grande’s photo to promote the broadcast on billboards throughout Los Angeles.

The Grammys air on Sunday night.