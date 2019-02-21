21 Savage sat down for his first interview since being released on bond after a 9-day stint in ICE custody. The rapper was interviewed about his arrest, his past, and his fears about possible deportation in an ABC News interview that aired on Good Morning America today. The rapper, who was widely believed to be from Atlanta but recently admitted to being born in the United Kingdom, described the arrest to ABC’s Linsey Davis: “I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone.” When asked if the officers told him he was under arrest, Savage said: “No. They didn’t—they didn’t say nothing. They just said, ‘We got Savage.'” He said that he believed the attack was “definitely targeted.”

Savage, 26, said that when his visa ran out in 2006, he “didn’t know what a visa was.” He continued: “I wasn’t hiding it, but I didn’t want to get deported, so I’m not finna be like, ‘Hey I wasn’t born here,’ to the world.” The rapper explained he has limited memories of his time in the United Kingdom; his representatives claim he immigrated when he was 7 years old. “I went into first grade here, so I don’t really remember too much,” he told Davis. “I remember, like, my grandma house, and that’s probably about it. I didn’t really do much there. I’ve been in Atlanta probably 20 years, 19 years. I’m from Atlanta, in my eyes.” When asked if he considers himself to be a “Dreamer,” Savage said, “I guess so.”

Savage also discussed his experience in prison, stating that he was confined in a single room by himself. “I don’t feel like you should be arrested and placed in a place where a murderer would be for just being in the country,” Savage said. When asked about his fears of deportation, the rapper said: “I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I’m down ’cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life. So it’s like even if I’m sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what’s gonna come after that. So I’m not happy about it. But I’m accepting of it.”

Watch 21 Savage’s GMA interview below.