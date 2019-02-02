View this post on Instagram

Had to pleasure of working on my first music project from start to finish with my guy @2chainz “Rap or Go To The League” coming to y’all 3/1. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the continues evolution of his profound skills from his mind to the booth to the records itself. Proud of you homie and the people will be as well when this hits! ✊ #ARBron #RaporGoToTheLeague‍♂️