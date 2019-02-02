News \
2 Chainz Announces Release Date for Lebron James-A&Red Album Rap or Go to the League
2 Chainz’ follow-up to 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music finally has a release date set. Rap or Go To League is set to be unveiled on March 1, as announced today by superstar-athlete and the album’s A&R LeBron James on his Instagram account. “Had to pleasure of working on my first music project from start to finish with my guy [2 Chainz] ‘Rap or Go To The League’ coming to y’all 3/1,” LeBron wrote in the caption of a video that teased an interview between the two men slated to premiere on Apple Music.
The new album will feature previously released singles “Hot Wings,” “Girl’s Best Friend” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Bigger Than You” featuring Drake and Quavo. Rap or Go To The League will be 2 Chainz’ first project since lat year’s EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. Check out the full announcement from LeBron James and 2 Chainz below.
View this post on Instagram
Had to pleasure of working on my first music project from start to finish with my guy @2chainz “Rap or Go To The League” coming to y’all 3/1. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the continues evolution of his profound skills from his mind to the booth to the records itself. Proud of you homie and the people will be as well when this hits! ✊ #ARBron #RaporGoToTheLeague♂️