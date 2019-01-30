London art-pop fave Westerman has announced a return to North America in March. The singer-songwriter launches a tour on March 4 in Washington, D.C. and wraps March 23 in Vancouver, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. Afterwards, he’ll return to Britain for a string of shows in April and May. The run kicks off with a show in Oslo on February 28.

On Westerman’s first trip stateside last year, he sat down with Spin and discussed musical influences and Aristotelian ethics. Read that story here. His single “Confirmation” landed at number two on Spin’s 101 Best Songs of 2018. The North American leg of Westerman’s tour will be co-headlined by Puma Blue, with the U.K. dates accompanied Nilufer Yanya.

View the full tour schedule below.

Westerman 2019 Tour Dates

2/28 – Oslo, NO @ By Larm

3/4 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

3/6 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade*

3/8 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

3/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s Tavern*

3/11-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

3/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall*

3/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

3/22 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

3/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

4/3 – Glasgow, GB @ The Centre for Contemporary Arts^

4/4 – Manchester, GB @ YES^

4/5 – Leeds,GB @ Brudnell Social Club^

4/6 – Newcastle, GB @ The Cluny^

4/8 – Leicester, GB @ Academy Leicester University^

4/9 – London, GB @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney^

4/11 – Birmingham, GB @ Hare & Hounds^

4/12 – Bristol, GB @ The Thekla^

4/13 – Oxford, GB @ 02 Academy Oxford^

4/14 – Brighton, GB @ The Haunt^

5/9-11 – Brighton @ The Great Escape

* = w/ Puma Blue

^ = w/ Nilufer Yanya