Weezer, the band that just can’t help itself, released a cover Toto’s “Africa” that became their biggest record in years in 2018. Today, they’ve given their fans a surprise in the form of The Teal Album, a 10-track album of cover songs that is now available on all streaming platforms. Rivers Cuomo and the gang’s gift to the masses includes renditions of The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” A-ha’s “Take On Me,” TLC’s “No Scrubs,” and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

The band also included their hit version of “Africa, and in a press release cited viral sensation as the inspiration for the album. The band has performed the song live with Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro and also “Weird Al,” and they released the single on an exclusive 7″ vinyl through Urban Outfitters. The cover also got its own video parodying the band’s video for “Undone (The Sweater Song).”

Weezer and Pixies are currently on a massive tour of North American and the UK. The band previously released the The Black Album singles “Can’t Knock The Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards.” Stream The Teal Album below and continue to debate the merits of Weezer fandom.