Warped Tour Announces 25th Anniversary Shows

Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman has announced dates and locations for five shows celebrating the tour’s 25th anniversary. In the wake of last year’s cross-country farewell run, Warped will host events this June and July in Ohio, New Jersey, and California to commemorate a quarter-century as a pop-punk institution. The first show takes place on June 8 at Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where a kick-off concert will launch a Warped-themed exhibit titled Forever Warped. Anniversary shows are also scheduled for June 29 and 30 at Atlantic City Beach, and July 20 and 21 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif.

Lyman announced the news with a statement expressing pride over the tour’s legacy:

It was truly an honor to do a final cross-country run of Warped in 2018; to see fans from all eras of the tour come out for a day to celebrate an event that meant so much to them. I walked away from the final show with a true sense that the Vans Warped Tour became the community I had always hoped for.

Lineups will be announced and tickets become available on March 1. Both two-day events will feature over 50 bands. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit, for its part, includes instruments played by members of Fall Out Boy, No Doubt, Rancid, and Reel Big Fish, stage clothing worn by Joan Jett and Ice-T, and “iconic items” from the tour’s first and last installments, according to a press release. More information on what to be expect from Warped Tour’s last (?) hurrah can be found here.