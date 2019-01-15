Video: Xiu Xiu – “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy”

Next month, art-pop freaks Xiu Xiu are releasing their latest album, Girl With Basket Of Fruit. We heard its lead single, “Scisssssssors,” late last year and today the amorphous band are sharing another new track from it, “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy.” Per a press release, this one was primarily written by Angela Seo with contributions from Jamie Stewart and Elliott Reed. It’s a feverish electronic breakdown punctuated by spoken word rants.

The song comes with a music video that was directed by Seo and Anna Lian Tes. It’s a continuation of their visuals for “Scisssssssors,” repeating some of the same themes while adding more layers to the surreal and visceral imagery featuring tied-up bodies and brooms for hands and forced greens eating.

TOUR DATES:02/08 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at the Andy Warhol Museum05/03 Shreveport, LA @ Minicine?05/05 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In05/07 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight05/08 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall05/11 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre05/12 New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge05/13 Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome05/14 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt05/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom05/16 Detroit, MI @ MOCAD05/17 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle05/18 Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter (Livestream Session)05/18 Rock Island, IL @ ROZZ-TOX05/19 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill05/20 Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater05/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge05/22 Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective05/23 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project05/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene05/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Girl With Basket Of Fruit is out 2/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.