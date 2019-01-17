Today, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend took to Instagram to announce official details about the band’s highly anticipated album, which, per the sweet yet arch note, has the initials “FOTB.” The announcement also revealed that the album will contain 18 songs and run for 59 minutes. Koenig writes that at one point he thought about doing two 23-track albums but that those plans fizzled because “23&me started doing Spotify playlists and I don’t know…felt we’d been scooped.⁣”

According to the announcement, there will be “three 2-song drops every month until the record is out,” and that new music will begin to premiere next week. That would put the album on a timeline to be released sometime in March or April, but a representative for the band said in an email to Spin that there is no release date yet. Koenig also included what are presumably the initials of the songs dropping over the next three months: 1. “hh/2021″ 2. “s/bb” 3. “tl/uw.”

Hopefully, they are as “slick,” “sexy,” “very cool and def good” as we have been promised.