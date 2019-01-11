UNKLE have announced their new album, The Road: Part II/Lost Highway, out March 29 on Songs For The Def. It’s the second part of a new musical trilogy from James Lavelle and the gang, and the follow-up to UNKLE’s 2017 album The Road: Part I. The new record is reportedly split into two acts, and features collaborations with Tom Smith (The Editors), Ian Astbury (The Cult), Andrew Innes (Primal Scream), Jon Theodore (Queens of the Stone Age), and Mick Jones (The Clash).

“It’s the mid-part of a trilogy,” says Lavelle. “The first record is like you’re leaving home; you’re naive and on a journey of discovery. There are elements of my early days in there, as well as a bit of everything since. There’s an optimism and excitement to the record, as there was with me having to direct this project alone for the first time.”

The album’s first single, “Ar.Mour” (Feat. Elliott Power & Miink) is out now, and comes along with a trippy visual. Check it out below.