Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Score for Bird Box

Perhaps you have spent literally any time on the internet recently and heard of this little film on Netflix called Bird Box. The Sandra Bullock-starring vehicle about people who have to wear blindfolds because of monsters or something features a score done by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the maestros of auditory anxiety. Now an abridged version of that score is available on all streaming services, for all those who want a chance to revisit the eerie mood of the popular film.

According to a statement from Reznor and Ross, via Stereogum, the two wrote a lot of music for the film:

“WE CREATED A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF MUSIC AND CONCEPTUAL SOUND FOR BIRD BOX, A LOT OF WHICH NEVER MADE IT TO YOUR EARS IN THE FINAL VERSION OF THE FILM, WE’VE DECIDED TO PRESENT YOU WITH THIS VERSION OF THE SOUNDTRACK RECORD THAT REPRESENTS WHAT BIRD BOX IS TO US. WE HOPE YOU ENJOY.”

Reznor and Ross recently released the 13 minute version of “Outside” from the soundtrack and have spent the past months on tour across the country. Trent Reznor has also spent time going on a personal media tour that has provided endless entertainment. Listen to the Bird Box score below.