A new posthumous collection by one of the greatest singer-songwriters ever reared in the state of Texas, Townes Van Zandt, is due out on March 7. The first pre-release from Sky Blue, a collection of mostly consisting of 1973 demos of Van Zandt songs which have been released in other versions (including “Pancho & Lefty” and “Rex’s Blues”) and covers, is out today. “All I Need,” a simple, melancholic strummer, is one of two previously unheard songs from the album. It’s a must-hear for fans—definitely of the caliber of the songs that Van Zandt did release on studio albums during his lifetime. There are plenty of poetic, Townes-ish turns of phrase here: “Breath turns to melody/All I need gonna fall away like dreams.”

Sky Blue marks the fifth Townes Van Zandt release since his death in 1997. The last collection was 2013’s Sunshine Boy: The Unheard Studio Sessions & Demos 1971–1972. Sky Blue is available for CD/LP preorder at Fat Possum Records’ website. Listen to “All I Need” below.