Maynard James Keenan today greased the Tool rumor mill with a tweet teasing new details about the band’s allegedly forthcoming album, their first since 2006. Keenan wrote that the album’s final vocals were tracked “months ago” and that “if Tool all ins are tracked, long process of Mixing now.” We’re not quite sure what to make of that second part, but it sounds like progress!

Keenan ambiguously announced last June at London’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards show that “you’re gonna see some new music next year.” As for what to expect from the art metal eccentrics, a Redditor who attended one of Tool’s “music clinics” last May said that the band’s non-Keenan members revealed that the new album would exclusively consist of songs over 10 minutes long. Tool teased an unreleased instrumental clip here that may or may not be excerpted from the project.

Tool is playing a series of U.S. and European shows in May and June, offering additional reason to believe a follow-up to 10,000 Days is looming. For now, the band’s publicist told Spin that there is “no news yet.” Keenan’s tweet also includes the hashtag #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking, which we’d prefer to believe is not a take on the anonymous rape allegation made against him last June.

Keenan’s last album, A Perfect Circle’s Eat the Elephant, was released last April. Read his full tweet below.