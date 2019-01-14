The Who Announce New Album, 2019 North American Tour

Thirteen years after their last studio album, The Who are back with a new full-length project and a lengthy North American tour. Details about the new record are sparse, but according to Pete Townshend, fans can anticipate “dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.” Expect it later before the end of 2019.

The “Moving On!” tour is set to kick off on May 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena, and is being billed as an orchestral endeavor. Roger Daltrey issued this statement to reassure fans it’ll still be a high-energy show: “Be aware Who fans! That just because it’s the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Find the full list of tour dates below, and stayed tuned for the “yanga-dang” later this year.

The Who 2019 Tour:

5/7 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

5/9 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

5/11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

5/13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/16 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/18 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

5/21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

5/25 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

5/28 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

5/30 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

6/1 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/6 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/8 Alpine Valley, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

9/10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/13 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9/15 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

9/22 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/25 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/27 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10/11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/16 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

10/19 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners

10/21 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/23 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place