The Cranberries have released the first single from In the End, the album the band had begun recording shortly before lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death in January of last year. The release of the melancholic single, “All Over Now,” comes on the first anniversary of her passing. O’Riordan reportedly finished recorded demo takes of her vocals for all 11 songs on the album just 15 days before her death. In March of last year, the band announced their intention to finish the album, having decided that the best way to honor the singer’s memory was to complete the record on which she was so excited to be working.

On Friday, prior to the release of “All Over Now,” the band described the process of finishing In the End in a statement:

After Dolores’ devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores’ family and they agreed.

The band also noted that there were “many difficult moments during the recording sessions, particularly the first and last days…Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult.” The band’s website currently features a quote from O’Riordan’s mother Eileen: “I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band.”

In the End is due out on April 26, and you can pre-order it via the band’s website. The band released a 25th anniversary box set reissue of their debut album, 1993’s Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, in October of last year. Listen to “All Over Now” below.