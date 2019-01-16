News \
The Antlers Announce Hospice 10th Anniversary Reissue and Tour
The Antlers have announced a 10th anniversary reissue and accompanying tour celebrating their breakthrough third album Hospice. The double-white vinyl reissue of the 2009 indie favorite is due out on March 8 on Frenchkiss Records/Transgressive. The new run of shows of American and European shows are the band’s first since 2015, and come after a haphazard announcement of an extended hiatus announced in late 2017.
As lead singer Peter Silberman explained in a statement, the shows will be “small acoustic” affairs, but the band will play Hospice in its entirety at all of them. Silberman also clarified that Darby Cicci, a multi-instrumentalist who had been part of the primary Antlers trio since 2007, was no longer with the band. Silberman hinted that the shows would feature “some old friends and guests” (Hospice guest vocalist Sharon Van Etten, perhaps?)
The last Antlers album was 2014’s Familiars. Check out the band’s upcoming American, UK, and European tour dates below.
March 17 Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center
March 20 Portland, OR @ The Old Church
March 22 San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall
March 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 26 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
March 27 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
March 28 Washington DC @ Miracle Theatre
March 30 Brooklyn, NY @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
March 31 Brooklyn, NY @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
April 19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
April 20 Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre
April 21 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
April 23 London, UK @ Union Chapel
April 25 Leuven, BE @ Het Depot
April 26 Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk
April 28 Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
April 30 Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club