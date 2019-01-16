The Antlers have announced a 10th anniversary reissue and accompanying tour celebrating their breakthrough third album Hospice. The double-white vinyl reissue of the 2009 indie favorite is due out on March 8 on Frenchkiss Records/Transgressive. The new run of shows of American and European shows are the band’s first since 2015, and come after a haphazard announcement of an extended hiatus announced in late 2017.

As lead singer Peter Silberman explained in a statement, the shows will be “small acoustic” affairs, but the band will play Hospice in its entirety at all of them. Silberman also clarified that Darby Cicci, a multi-instrumentalist who had been part of the primary Antlers trio since 2007, was no longer with the band. Silberman hinted that the shows would feature “some old friends and guests” (Hospice guest vocalist Sharon Van Etten, perhaps?)

The last Antlers album was 2014’s Familiars. Check out the band’s upcoming American, UK, and European tour dates below.

March 17 Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center

March 20 Portland, OR @ The Old Church

March 22 San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

March 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 26 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 27 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

March 28 Washington DC @ Miracle Theatre

March 30 Brooklyn, NY @ First Unitarian Congregational Society

March 31 Brooklyn, NY @ First Unitarian Congregational Society

April 19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

April 20 Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre

April 21 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

April 23 London, UK @ Union Chapel

April 25 Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

April 26 Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk

April 28 Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

April 30 Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club