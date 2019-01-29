Tame Impala Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Tame Impala have announced a slate of U.S. tour dates around their spring festival stops. After headlining Coachella in April, Kevin Parker and company will play five shows in southern states during the first week of May, followed by three more festival gigs at Corona Capital in Guadalajara, Boston Calling in Boston, and Primavera in Barcelona, respectively. The run includes shows in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Over the past year, Parker has found his way onto several tracks by rappers: contributing production and vocals to Travis Scott’s Astroworld cut “Skeletons,” releasing collaborations with Theophilus London, and having his track “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?” sampled on A$AP Rocky’s single “Sundress.” Impala’s last full-length Currents was released in 2015; Parker told Beats 1 last July that he will be “very disappointed” if he doesn’t release a new project by this summer.

View Tame Impala’s full tour schedule below. Tickets for non-festival dates are not yet available, and Coachella passes are sold out.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour

04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival