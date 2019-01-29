News \
Tame Impala Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Tame Impala have announced a slate of U.S. tour dates around their spring festival stops. After headlining Coachella in April, Kevin Parker and company will play five shows in southern states during the first week of May, followed by three more festival gigs at Corona Capital in Guadalajara, Boston Calling in Boston, and Primavera in Barcelona, respectively. The run includes shows in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.
Over the past year, Parker has found his way onto several tracks by rappers: contributing production and vocals to Travis Scott’s Astroworld cut “Skeletons,” releasing collaborations with Theophilus London, and having his track “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?” sampled on A$AP Rocky’s single “Sundress.” Impala’s last full-length Currents was released in 2015; Parker told Beats 1 last July that he will be “very disappointed” if he doesn’t release a new project by this summer.
View Tame Impala’s full tour schedule below. Tickets for non-festival dates are not yet available, and Coachella passes are sold out.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour
04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival