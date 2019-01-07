SNL Books Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet are Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of 2019. Yes, Michigan’s most popular classic rock reenactment troupe — riding high off a year when nostalgia seemed even more pervasive in mainstream rock than usual — will take the stage at 30 Rock for the 1/19 episode, hosted by the absolutely delightful Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

This raises some questions: Whose appearance will be more retro-minded, host or musical guest? Would the self-consciously hip ’70s version of SNL have ever booked the bands Greta Van Fleet so shamelessly mimic? And will GVF bust out a sick cover of “Misty Mountain Hop”? Hey mama, grab a glass of ox milk and tune your TV to NBC on MLK weekend to find out.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

