Sleep Announce 4-LP Live Album With Third Man Records

It hasn’t been a full year since stoner metal trio Sleep released their comeback album The Sciences, but the group have already announced their next major project. Later this month, Sleep will release a massive career-spanning quadruple-LP live album through Jack White’s Third Man Records’ subscription series Vault.

Sleep: Live At Third Man Records will be a giant multi-colored vinyl package. It was recorded during their two-hour performance at Third Man’s flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee last month. The live vinyl will also include a reproduced poster of the original flyer for the live performance as well as a “Sleep/Third Man Records Vault” patch. The new collection will only be available to subscribers of Vault and will be released January 31. Read the tracklist and check out a live rendition of “Marijuanaut’s Theme” that will appear on the vinyl below.

Live at Third Man Records Tracklist:

Side One:

Leagues Beneath

Side Two:

Dopesmoker (Part One)

Side Three:

Dopesmoker (Part Two)

Holy Mountain

Side Four:

The Clarity

Aquarian

Side Five:

Sonic Titan

Side Six:

Marijuanaut’s Theme

Giza Butler

Side Seven:

The Botanist

Dragonaut