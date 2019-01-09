News \
Sleep Announce 4-LP Live Album With Third Man Records
It hasn’t been a full year since stoner metal trio Sleep released their comeback album The Sciences, but the group have already announced their next major project. Later this month, Sleep will release a massive career-spanning quadruple-LP live album through Jack White’s Third Man Records’ subscription series Vault.
Sleep: Live At Third Man Records will be a giant multi-colored vinyl package. It was recorded during their two-hour performance at Third Man’s flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee last month. The live vinyl will also include a reproduced poster of the original flyer for the live performance as well as a “Sleep/Third Man Records Vault” patch. The new collection will only be available to subscribers of Vault and will be released January 31. Read the tracklist and check out a live rendition of “Marijuanaut’s Theme” that will appear on the vinyl below.
Live at Third Man Records Tracklist:
Side One:
Leagues Beneath
Side Two:
Dopesmoker (Part One)
Side Three:
Dopesmoker (Part Two)
Holy Mountain
Side Four:
The Clarity
Aquarian
Side Five:
Sonic Titan
Side Six:
Marijuanaut’s Theme
Giza Butler
Side Seven:
The Botanist
Dragonaut