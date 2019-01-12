Ryan Adams – “Manchester”

Earlier this week, Ryan Adams announced that he’s dropping three new albums in 2019, the first of which is titled Big Colors and will be released on April 19. The album’s fifth track “Doylestown Girl” was released yesterday by way of yet another political journalist, and the Heartbreaker songwriter has now unveiled another new song called “Manchester,” as Stereogum points out.

While “Doylestown Girl” takes its name from a town in Pennsylvania and was released in part with Philadelphia radio station WXPN, “Manchester” arrives thanks to a Manchester-based radio station, as JamBands reports. Released Friday night, the song itself continues Adams’ recent affinity for Bruce Springsteen, with glistening acoustic guitar lines and a low-end croon that feels more than a slight homage to the Born To Run songwriter.

“Manchester, the city and music of this mystical place shaped my entire life,” Adams shared in a statement with the song. “It is at the heart of all the things I love about music from the Smiths, Joy Division, Oasis, New Order, Simply Red and the Stone Roses. I wanted to make sure this song ‘Manchester’ played first and only in this city I love so much. I hope you enjoy this and cannot wait to be back soon.” Check out his new song “Manchester” below.