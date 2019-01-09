On Monday night, Ryan Adams announced that he’s gearing up to release three new albums before the end of 2019. The order of the releases is apparently already set, with the first two album titles having been revealed since the initial announcement on Monday evening. Big Colors is the first of the three new projects, and, per another Adams tweet, it sounds “fucking epic.”

The recording sessions for Big Colors were split between New York’s Electric Lady Studios and L.A.’s Capitol Studios. Here’s a teaser of an unnamed Big Colors track, and a picture of Adams in the studio with Blue Note president Don Was, courtesy of Politico’s Jake Sherman:

>@TheRyanAdams in the studio w the legendary don was pic.twitter.com/5ZUFUScVYp — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2019

The Washington Post reports that Don Was co-produced the album with Adams and Beatriz Artola. Speaking on Adams’ approach to recording Big Colors, Was provided the following note:

I wish everyone could witness the awe-inspiring sight of Ryan Adams recording in the studio . . . the endless flow of brilliant ideas is mind blowing and he’s clearly tapped into the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether. His forthcoming album(s) elevate his art form to a whole new stratosphere and it’s an honor and a thrill for all of us at Blue Note Records to work with him. Oh yeah . . . one other thing: he’s the most underrated guitarist in rock n roll.

Find the Big Colors tracklist below.

Big Colors:

1. “Big Colors”

2. “Do Not Disturb”

3. “It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud”

4. “(Expletive) the Rain”

5. “Doylestown Girl”

6. “Dreaming You Backwards”

7. “I Surrender”

8. “What Am I”

9. “Power”

10. “Showtime”

11. “In It For The Pleasure”

12. “Middle of the Line”

13. “I’m Sorry and I Love You”

14. “Manchester”

15. “Summer Rain”

UPDATE 10:54 am: Adams has now shared details of his second upcoming album, Wednesdays, via CBS News’ Anthony Mason. It’s unclear why he’s disseminating all this info through political journalists. In a tweet, Mason revealed the full Wednesdays tracklist, featuring guest spots from Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Benmont Tench III. See that tweet below.