Ryan Adams Says He’s Releasing 3 Albums in 2019

Ryan Adams apparently has big things planned for 2019.

“Remember that year when I released 3 records,” Adams tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s do it again.” Adams was referring to 2005, when he put out Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, and 29 and he’s aiming to pull that off again.

Remember that year when I released 3 records. Let’s do it again pic.twitter.com/NxsUqrBYxp — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 8, 2019

Adams also shared the artwork for Big Colors, the first of the three albums, and included a short video of a recording session.

Adams hasn’t released any details on the other albums, but last summer, he did tease the release of his fabled, long lost album Blackhole, along with several other albums’ worth of material that never ended up seeing the light of day. So, we’ll see how 2019 pans out in terms of how many of the promised records are actually released.

The last proper album Adams released was 2017’s The Prisoner.

UPDATE 6:42 pm: Jake Sherman of Politico shared the cover art for Wednesdays, the second of the two albums Adams has planned for 2019.

>@TheRyanAdams’ 2nd of 3 albums out this year will be called “Wednesdays” pic.twitter.com/EtaQBcBNQi — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2019

He also shared a photo of Adams in the studio with producer Don Was.

>@TheRyanAdams in the studio w the legendary don was pic.twitter.com/5ZUFUScVYp — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2019

Adams has since revealed that Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bob Mould have both played on the aforementioned Big Colors.