Rae Sremmurd might be splitting up. Complex reports that Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo alongside his brother Swae Lee, seemed to suggest on Twitter that he’s left the group.

“I’m not Rae Sremmurd I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself,” Jxmmi wrote in a since-deleted tweet this morning. “Not SremmLife. Y’all won it’s a wrap,” he added. “Y’all still got ya mans swae y’all a be skraight.”

He also posted the text “Rip slim Jxm” on Instagram along with the caption “2nd project Dropping 2k19,” implying a solo release to come later this year.

Swae Lee also has a solo album on the way, according to a tweet from producer Mike Will Made It. Last week, Swae Lee tweeted, “I’m never leaving SremmLife stop the speculation.”

I Really Hope This Is A Joke! #SlimJxmmi Says He Is No Longer #RaeSremmurd & That We Have @goSwaeLee Whats Going On? What Do You Guys Think? pic.twitter.com/mUvJXwfoiQ — Boot Blogs (@BootBlogs) January 12, 2019

View this post on Instagram 2nd project Dropping 2k19. A post shared by Slim Jxm (@slimjxmmi) on Jan 12, 2019 at 9:30am PST

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.