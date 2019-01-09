R. Kelly Manager Wanted for Threatening to Kill Father of Alleged “Cult” Victim

A man who formerly managed R. Kelly is wanted in Georgia for “terroristic threats and acts” toward Timothy Savage, the father of a woman living with the singer, CNN reports. Savage has repeatedly claimed that his daughter Joycelyn is living with R. Kelly against her will and hasn’t contacted family since 2016. He told police in an incident report, first reported last year by TMZ and obtained this week by CNN and the Associated Press, that Mason called him in May and said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to fucking kill you.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office told AP that no one by the name James Mason has been arrested since the warrant was issued last year. Reached over the phone on Wednesday, Mason told CNN he had no comment.

Savage was more recently threatened last Thursday by Kelly’s current manager Don Russell. According to a police report reviewed by several publications, Russell called Savage, accused him of lying about Joycelyn’s living conditions in Lifetime’s newly released documentary Surviving R. Kelly, and threatened to “ruin him, his reputation, business, and family.” The Savage family’s allegations that Joycelyn is being detained in “cult”-like conditions were first reported in 2017 by BuzzFeed News.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia reportedly opened a criminal investigation into R. Kelly this week after Surviving R. Kelly aired. Savage’s attorney told Spin that the family was actively cooperating. A state’s attorney in Illinois said yesterday that her own office has also contacted family members of alleged R. Kelly abuse victims.