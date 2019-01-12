pup-announce-new-album-morbid-stuff-with-3d-comic-book

PUP’s sophomore album The Dream Is Over dropped back in 2016, and it looks like the band might have another new LP on the way. In 2017, the Toronto group appeared as animated characters in the video game Dream Daddy: A Hot Dating Simulator and released a game-inspired video for their song “Old Wounds.” They also were joined by Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks in the studio this past May.

Now, the band have announced that their new album will be released this spring, as Stereogum points out. Included with a zine and 3D comic book mailed to fans earlier this week was an ad for a new PUP LP called Morbid Stuff, which arrives April 5, 2019. In addition to news about their new album, the zine also comes with a 7″ flexi-disc featuring a new song called “Kids.” Check out a few photos of the comic book below.