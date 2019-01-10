Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the latest animated film about the Marvel web slinger, has turned into a big hit, combining a clever script and weird concept with a crowd pleasing studio superhero movie. Along with the success of the movie, there’s been a lot of success for Post Malone and Swae Lee, who joined forces for a sticky-sweet original song for the movie’s soundtrack, entitled “Sunflower.” Today, Posty and Swae have released a new music video for the hit record, a black and white snapshot of goofy behind-the-scenes footage taken of the two artists while recording the track in the studio and performing onstage together. My favorite part of the visual might be the business casual turtleneck Post Malone apparently wears to the studio which makes him look very handsome and proper.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was released last month, along with the film’s soundtrack, and is still showing in theaters. Last year, Swae Lee released SR3MM alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi and went on a major co-headlining tour alongside Wiz Khalifa. Post Malone spent 2018 releasing the massively successful Beerbongs & Bentleys album and will perform at this year’s Bonnaroo festival. He last released the one-off single “Wow.” Watch the video for “Sunflower” below.