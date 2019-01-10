Pond Announce New Album Tasmania, Release “Daisy”

Tame Impala spin-off Pond have announced their eighth album Tasmania and released the LP’s lead single, “Daisy.” The track features a danceable synth rock groove couched in a sprawling intro and outro that frame the song as a reverie. An accompanying video features Pond frontman and ex-Impala bassist Nick Allbrook rollicking around Kulin and Nyoongar indigenous land, to which the clip opens paying tribute.

The band described the forthcoming project in a statement as a last-ditch celebration in the face of ecological destruction, writing in part:

Tasmania coats an undercurrent of restless, anxious dread in a sheen of light, apathetic content – both real and parody – rather than wallowing in self-pity, encouraging us to celebrate the fruits of our planet, frolic in the ocean, kick up the dust, roll in the grass and enjoy the feeling of being in love – while we still can.

The LP is due March 1 via Interscope. Kevin Parker co-produced. (Thematically relevant: Parker lost instruments and recording gear at his Malibu home to last fall’s Woolsey fire.) It’s Pond’s first full-length since 2017’s The Weather. The previously released songs “Burnt Out Star” and “Sixteen Days” also appear on the tracklist.

Watch the “Daisy” video below.