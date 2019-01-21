Portland’s Pickathon Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

Pickathon festival is returning to Portland with another year of off-beat, folk-centric acts, and the group has just announced the lineup for this summer’s festival. Where past lineups have included big names like Jeff Tweedy, Yo La Tengo, and Beach House, this year’s bill includes a variety of smaller names from acts sure to be household names soon. Headlining acts include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Khruangbin, and Mandolin Orange, as well as another set from Rateliff with a separate backing band. A variety of notable, mid-sized acts dominate the lineup’s middle tiers including Flasher, Lambchop, Damien Jurado, Mdou Moctar, Miya Folick, Mountain Man, Young Jesus, Sneaks, Nap Eyes, and more.

Pickathon takes place on August 2-4, 2019 just outside of Portland in Happy Valley, Oregon. Details about directions, ticket prices, and more are available on the festival’s official website. Find the full list of performers below.

Pickathon 2019 Lineup:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Khruangbin

Mandolin Orange

Nathaniel Rateliff

Tyler Childers

Lucius

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Fruit Bats

Mountain Man

Caamp

YOB

Damien Jurado

Lambchop

Laura Veirs

Julia Jacklin

The Marías

Miya Folick

Sudan Archives

Bonny Light Horseman

Mdou Moctar

Courtney Marie Andrews

Lido Pimienta

Cedric Burnside

Town Mountain

Jupiter & Okwess

The Beths

B Boys

Our Girl

JJUUJJUU

Sneaks

Young Jesus

Sam Evian

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Flasher

Mike and The Moonpies

Nap Eyes

Soft Kill

H.C. McEntire

Helena Deland

The Cordovas

Lauren Morrow

Bodega

David Nance Group

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Virginia Wing

Garrett T Capps

Martha Scanlan

Gold Star

Colton Turner

&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)

David Bragger & Susan Platz