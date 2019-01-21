News \
Portland’s Pickathon Festival Announces 2019 Lineup
Pickathon festival is returning to Portland with another year of off-beat, folk-centric acts, and the group has just announced the lineup for this summer’s festival. Where past lineups have included big names like Jeff Tweedy, Yo La Tengo, and Beach House, this year’s bill includes a variety of smaller names from acts sure to be household names soon. Headlining acts include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Khruangbin, and Mandolin Orange, as well as another set from Rateliff with a separate backing band. A variety of notable, mid-sized acts dominate the lineup’s middle tiers including Flasher, Lambchop, Damien Jurado, Mdou Moctar, Miya Folick, Mountain Man, Young Jesus, Sneaks, Nap Eyes, and more.
Pickathon takes place on August 2-4, 2019 just outside of Portland in Happy Valley, Oregon. Details about directions, ticket prices, and more are available on the festival’s official website. Find the full list of performers below.
Pickathon 2019 Lineup:
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Khruangbin
Mandolin Orange
Nathaniel Rateliff
Tyler Childers
Lucius
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Fruit Bats
Mountain Man
Caamp
YOB
Damien Jurado
Lambchop
Laura Veirs
Julia Jacklin
The Marías
Miya Folick
Sudan Archives
Bonny Light Horseman
Mdou Moctar
Courtney Marie Andrews
Lido Pimienta
Cedric Burnside
Town Mountain
Jupiter & Okwess
The Beths
B Boys
Our Girl
JJUUJJUU
Sneaks
Young Jesus
Sam Evian
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Flasher
Mike and The Moonpies
Nap Eyes
Soft Kill
H.C. McEntire
Helena Deland
The Cordovas
Lauren Morrow
Bodega
David Nance Group
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Virginia Wing
Garrett T Capps
Martha Scanlan
Gold Star
Colton Turner
&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)
David Bragger & Susan Platz