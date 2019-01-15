After a video of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing to Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” in college surfaced on the Internet last week, the 2009 song had a 192 percent increase in on-demand streams (audio and video combined) in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 10, according to Nielsen Music. It jumped from 1.07 million streams in the frame ending Jan. 3, to 3.13 million in the week ending Jan. 10.

In terms of sales, it rose from a negligible figure to 1,000 downloads in the week ending Jan. 10 (up 320 percent). Additionally, YouTube reported that the track entered the US Top Songs chart for the first time at #54.

The 2010 video of the newly-elected Democratic Rep. was originally “circulated” by an anonymous Twitter account in an attempt to smear Ocasio-Cortez. In response, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez made light of the situation by uploading a video in front of her new office dancing to DJ Maze’s “America’s Movie Show 2.” Phoenix also supported her by reposting the original clip with the caption, “Congratulations on being the youngest woman ever being elected to Congress.” See it below.