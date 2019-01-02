Paul McCartney’s last collaboration with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder—last year’s “Fuh You” from Egypt Station—made our Worst Songs We Heard in 2018 list. Now, just less than four months after the release of that album (can’t believe we weren’t given more time!) McCartney has released a new single called “Get Enough,” which was co-written and produced with Tedder and Zack Skelton, who also worked with Shawn Mendes and on The Greatest Showman soundtrack this year.

We’ve got to hand it to Paul: This song is authentically weird. Certainly, it’s less anodyne and lyrically condemnable when compared with the more upbeat “Fuh You.” The immediate reference point will be the more recent works of Bon Iver, which one might imagine Paul would have been exposed to through their shared collaborator Kanye West.

These Autotune patches leave McCartney’s voice sounding scarred and feral, and the songwriting style is more ruminative and whimsical than his normal fare. The bridge, dominated by triumphant Beatles-y chord changes, and some inaudible muttering, is kind of good. To be sure, it also is liable to make a listener with even a moderate level of familiarity with Paul McCartney’s corpus feel uncomfortable.

Last month, Paul McCartney released an anti-bullying-themed video for his Egypt Station track “Who Cares,” which co-starred Emma Stone. He will also release a children’s book called, regrettably, Hey Grandude! this September. Listen to “Get Enough” below.