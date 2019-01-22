Culture \
Oscars 2019 Nominees: A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, More
The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were announced this morning. Black Panther scored a nomination for Best Picture. Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for Best Picture and lead Rami Malek from Best Actor. A Star is Born was one of the favorites across the major categories, scoring a nominating for Best Picture, with Bradley Cooper scoring a Best Actor nod and Lady Gaga being nominated for Best Actress. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther collaboration “All the Stars” was nominated for Best Original Song, as was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s popular A Star is Born track “Shallow.” Ludwig Goransson’s score for Black Panther was also nominated for Best Original Score. Other front-running films included The Favourite, Roma, Vice, and BlackkKlansman. See the nominees in the major Oscars categories below, and the full list of nominees here. The Academy Awards will air February 24 on ABC.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlackkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski. Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Original Song
“All The Stars” from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson
Original Score
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Best Screenplay
Green Book
The Favourite
Roma
First Reformed
Vice