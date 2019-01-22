The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were announced this morning. Black Panther scored a nomination for Best Picture. Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for Best Picture and lead Rami Malek from Best Actor. A Star is Born was one of the favorites across the major categories, scoring a nominating for Best Picture, with Bradley Cooper scoring a Best Actor nod and Lady Gaga being nominated for Best Actress. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther collaboration “All the Stars” was nominated for Best Original Song, as was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s popular A Star is Born track “Shallow.” Ludwig Goransson’s score for Black Panther was also nominated for Best Original Score. Other front-running films included The Favourite, Roma, Vice, and BlackkKlansman. See the nominees in the major Oscars categories below, and the full list of nominees here. The Academy Awards will air February 24 on ABC.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlackkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski. Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Original Song

“All The Stars” from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” from RBG by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson

Original Score

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best Screenplay

Green Book

The Favourite

Roma

First Reformed

Vice