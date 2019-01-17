Ohmme – “Give Me Back My Man” (The B-52s Cover)

Ohmme have released a cover of The B-52s’ “Give Me Back My Man” as part of an upcoming 7”. It’s a frayed, distorted take on the original, which was released back in 1980 as part of The B-52s’ second album, Wild Planet. Per a press release, Ohmme was drawn to the B-52s because “their love of all things retro and kraut-rock created this amazing aesthetic that still feels so unique.” The track also comes along with a new visual, courtesy of director Hannah Welever.

The band’s upcoming 7” is out on February 1 via Joyful Noise, and will include the cover of “Give Me Back My Man” along with a new original song titled “At Night.” Ohmme’s debut full-length, Parts, was one of our favorite records of last year, and came in at No.32 on our list of the 51 best albums of 2018. Ohmme are currently on tour in support of Parts, with plenty of North American dates still remaining. Watch the video for Ohmme’s take on “Give Me Back My Man” below, and pre-order the upcoming 7” here.