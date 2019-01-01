NoName – “Song 31″

Chicago rapper Noname has released a new single titled “Song 31.” The song follows her excellent debut album Room 25, which dropped back in September. Since then, she’s released the video for her song “Blaxploitation” and announced a run of North American tour dates which start with a show in Detroit on January 2.

Released at midnight just a day before heading out on tour, “Song 31″ opens with soulful jazz beat, with Noname spilling out with poetic lines. “Rolling up on the beach/ Smoking a holly leaf/ Laughing, baking, my homey T hoping joking is all we need,” she raps in a verse riddled with internal rhymes. “When I see pain for profit/ Now I binge-watch Atlanta/ No more TV representation from a Kelsey Grammar/ Let’s toast to niggas getting checks to work behind the camera/ Somebody raise their nana.” The song also makes mention of Santa Claus, cancer, and the prison industrial complex, and is packed with virtuosic instrumentation from a live band. Check out both the song and Noname’s upcoming tour dates below.

NoName Tour Dates:

01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (Sold Out)

01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)

01/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

01/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)

01/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (Sold Out)

01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

03/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM at UCO Performance Lab

03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (Sold Out)

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory