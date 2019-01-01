New Music \
NoName – “Song 31″
Chicago rapper Noname has released a new single titled “Song 31.” The song follows her excellent debut album Room 25, which dropped back in September. Since then, she’s released the video for her song “Blaxploitation” and announced a run of North American tour dates which start with a show in Detroit on January 2.
Released at midnight just a day before heading out on tour, “Song 31″ opens with soulful jazz beat, with Noname spilling out with poetic lines. “Rolling up on the beach/ Smoking a holly leaf/ Laughing, baking, my homey T hoping joking is all we need,” she raps in a verse riddled with internal rhymes. “When I see pain for profit/ Now I binge-watch Atlanta/ No more TV representation from a Kelsey Grammar/ Let’s toast to niggas getting checks to work behind the camera/ Somebody raise their nana.” The song also makes mention of Santa Claus, cancer, and the prison industrial complex, and is packed with virtuosic instrumentation from a live band. Check out both the song and Noname’s upcoming tour dates below.
NoName Tour Dates:
01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (Sold Out)
01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)
01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Sold Out)
01/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)
01/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (Sold Out)
01/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)
01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale (Sold Out)
01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (Sold Out)
01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
03/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM at UCO Performance Lab
03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
03/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (Sold Out)
03/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory